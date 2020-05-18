CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation Cancels July Instructor Training Conference

ASE Education Foundation Cancels July Instructor Training Conference

By Leave a Comment

The ASE Education Foundation announced the cancellation of its Instructor Training Conference that was scheduled for July 14-17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas. The annual conference provides training to hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

ASE Education Foundation logo“Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s conference,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. ”Our top priority is the safety of the participating instructors, technical presenters and other attendees. We wish them all good health and look forward to convening with them

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey