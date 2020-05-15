Spanesi Welders Approved for Tesla Collision Repair

Spanesi announced the inclusion of the Spanesi 14500A squeeze-type resistance spot welder (STRSW) and the Q5.2 three torch synergic MIG/MAG welder into the Tesla Body Repair Program approved Global Tooling Master List.

Both Spanesi welders underwent stringent certification testing standards administered by Intertek Group, Plc.

“We are very happy to add more Spanesi equipment to Tesla’s approved equipment list to Tesla Approved Body Shop Program,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “Spanesi continues to be a leader in the collision repair equipment industry and our products reflect the Spanesi passion for innovation.”