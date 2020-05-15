Nearly 9 out of 10 Collision Repair Facilities in U.S. Report Lower Sales in April

Collision repair facilities remain open but business has slowed dramatically. More than 70% of shops report receiving government funding.

The vast majority of collision repair facilities responding to a CollisionWeek study are open, but have reported further declines in sales versus March due to the coronavirus response. Operator sentiment on their business survival has improved slightly, but repairer opinions of the second half of the year have declined slightly in the most recent study.

Fully 97.7% of collision repair facilities that responded to research conducted by CollisionWeek have remained open in the face of the coronavirus response and are more