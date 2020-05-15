Holden Expands Certified Collision Repair Network to Include HSV & Chevrolet Vehicles in Australia

GM Holden announced the expansion of its Certified Repairer Network to include all past and present HSV vehicles along with GM vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado and Camaro that are currently being sold by HSV.

Due to the nature of HSV vehicles, only repair shops that have gained the I-CAR Gold Class standard are eligible to receive the certification to repair these vehicles.

According to the company, training is paramount to the GM Safe, Proper Repair Methodology. Holden’s Certified Collision Repair Network currently has the highest concentration of I-CAR Gold Class shops in Australia.

Paul Rietveld, GM Holden Director