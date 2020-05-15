CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / I-CAR Opens Nominations for Russ Verona and Jeff Silver Awards

I-CAR Opens Nominations for Russ Verona and Jeff Silver Awards

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced nominations are open for its two industry awards which recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry; the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver award.

I-CARNominations for both awards will be accepted through July 31, and the winners announced at a special ceremony at SEMA in Las Vegas. 

Nomination criteria and applications can be found online.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry. The award honors

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey