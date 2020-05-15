I-CAR Opens Nominations for Russ Verona and Jeff Silver Awards

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced nominations are open for its two industry awards which recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry; the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver award.

Nominations for both awards will be accepted through July 31, and the winners announced at a special ceremony at SEMA in Las Vegas.

Nomination criteria and applications can be found online.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry. The award honors