Uni-Select Inc. Reports First Quarter Sales Down Nearly 3% on Impact from Coronavirus

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported sales of $407.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, down 2.9% from 2019, and negative organic growth of 3.4%. The company estimated the impact from the COVID-19 crisis on sales of 3% to 4%. Excluding the effect of COVID-19, consolidated organic sales would have been relatively flat against last year.

Results were also impacted by fluctuations of Canadian and British currencies, as well as by the expected erosion from the integration of 43 company owned stores over the last twelve months. One additional billing day and business acquisitions contributed to compensating the decline