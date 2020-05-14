CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Uni-Select Inc. Reports First Quarter Sales Down Nearly 3% on Impact from Coronavirus

Uni-Select Inc. Reports First Quarter Sales Down Nearly 3% on Impact from Coronavirus

By Leave a Comment

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported sales of $407.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, down 2.9% from 2019, and negative organic growth of 3.4%. The company estimated the impact from the COVID-19 crisis on sales of 3% to 4%. Excluding the effect of COVID-19, consolidated organic sales would have been relatively flat against last year.

Uni-Select logoResults were also impacted by fluctuations of Canadian and British currencies, as well as by the expected erosion from the integration of 43 company owned stores over the last twelve months. One additional billing day and business acquisitions contributed to compensating the decline

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey