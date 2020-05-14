NADA President and CEO Peter Welch to Retire at End of 2020

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) on Wednesday announced that President and CEO Peter Welch will be retiring at the end of 2020.

Welch, 67, was appointed by the NADA Board of Directors in January 2013 to head the organization. Under his leadership, NADA strengthened its core mission of advocating on behalf of franchised dealers in the federal legislative, regulatory, industry relations and public affairs arenas.

Under Welch’s stewardship, NADA achieved a series of legislative and regulatory victories in a number of