Gas Consumption Up 11% Last Week

Government statistics continue to show dramatic improvements, but weekly consumption is still down over 20% from mid-March levels.

There is more good news on the state of economic activity as for the third straight week, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption increased by more than 10% versus the previous week. For the week ending May 8, gasoline consumption was up 11.0% compared to the previous week. The rate of increase was below the 13.7% increase reported for the week ending May 1. Data from the EIA for the week ending April 24 showed gasoline consumption