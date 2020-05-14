CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Completes $164 Million Bought Deal Share Offering

Boyd Group Completes $164 Million Bought Deal Share Offering

By Leave a Comment

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) today announced that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing share offering consisting of the original 1,265,000 shares at a price of CA$183.00 per share. The offering raised Boyd GroupCA$231,495,000 ($164.3 million) as the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, acquiring an additional 165,000 shares above the initial amount of 1,100,000. The offering was led by CIBC Capital Markets, Cormark Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs and National Bank Financial Inc., acting as co-leads and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.

Boyd intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey