Boyd Group Completes $164 Million Bought Deal Share Offering

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) today announced that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing share offering consisting of the original 1,265,000 shares at a price of CA$183.00 per share. The offering raised CA$231,495,000 ($164.3 million) as the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, acquiring an additional 165,000 shares above the initial amount of 1,100,000. The offering was led by CIBC Capital Markets, Cormark Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs and National Bank Financial Inc., acting as co-leads and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters.

