Interview: Brandon Eckenrode, Collision Repair Education Foundation

Eckenrode details how the Foundation is adapting to assist collision repair schools and students who have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

With virtually all schools and college facilities closed through the U.S. to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Collision Repair Education Foundation is adapting to increase the industry’s support for its pre-employment training programs. In March, schools closed their facilities and many have sought to continue their training programs through remote learning. The Foundation has stepped up its efforts to help students and instructors through the challenges they face and has announced it established COVID-19 school

