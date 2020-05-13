IAA Launches New Merchandising Platform in the U.S.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the introduction of IAA Interact, a comprehensive merchandising platform combining imagery, information and personalization that engages buyers with detailed vehicle information while driving a more competitive bidding environment and higher proceeds for sellers.

The platform was designed using extensive e-commerce merchandising research to drive increased online bidding and buying. The platform engages buyers with a vehicle digitally through unique, multiple touch points that provide the details needed to make confident online bidding and buying decisions. The Interact tools and features provide buyers with an unmatched research process, improved purchasing guidance and greater trust.

“High resolution