CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Launches New Merchandising Platform in the U.S.

IAA Launches New Merchandising Platform in the U.S.

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the introduction of IAA Interact, a comprehensive merchandising platform combining imagery, information and personalization that engages buyers with detailed vehicle information while driving a more competitive bidding environment and higher proceeds for sellers.

Insurance Auto Auctions logoThe platform was designed using extensive e-commerce merchandising research to drive increased online bidding and buying. The platform engages buyers with a vehicle digitally through unique, multiple touch points that provide the details needed to make confident online bidding and buying decisions. The Interact tools and features provide buyers with an unmatched research process, improved purchasing guidance and greater trust.

 “High resolution

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey