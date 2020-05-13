Elephant Insurance Extends Work from Home for Remainder of 2020

Elephant Insurance, the U.S. subsidiary of the Admiral Group plc, one of the United Kingdom’s largest insurers, announced plans to allow employees the option of continuing to work remotely until the end of the year. Elephant provides auto insurance policies in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

While Elephant is planning to reopen its headquarters sometime after Labor Day to allow for a small number of essential employees, the majority of the workforce will have the option to continue to work from home.

“Thanks to the planning across all departments, we were able to move over 650 employees