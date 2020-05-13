CollisionWeek

Auto Recyclers Association Raises Concerns About Changes to Workers Compensation Laws Related to Coronavirus

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced it opposes any legislative and executive actions taken by states that create a presumption that an employee working for an essential business who contracts COVID-19 contracted the virus at their place of work.

ARA logoAccording to the association these types of changes to workers’ compensation laws place an unfair burden on its members and will introduce a new source of financial strain.

The association states that problem with this presumption is:

  1. it is impossible for a business to prove that an employee contracted COVID-19 outside the workplace; and
  2. businesses will wind up paying significantly more
