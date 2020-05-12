Traffic Volume Improved Across All States and Regions for Week Ending May 8

Decline since start of pandemic response now below 30 percent nationally. Gasoline prices show increases on higher demand.

According to the latest INRIX U.S. National Traffic Volume Synopsis covering the week of May 2-8, travel continued to rebound across the U.S. Nationwide personal travel improved levels last seen on Monday, March 23, over six weeks ago.

The latest AAA report on gasoline prices shows generally rising prices, an indicator that demand is returning.

Personal travel for the week ending May 8 was down 29% compared to the February 22-28 control week. The week ending May 8 result represents a 7