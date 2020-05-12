State Farm Venture Capital Arm Looks for Start-Ups to Fund

State Farm Ventures highlighted its search for disruptive technologies that would benefit State Farm Policy holders and has added the ability to pitch ideas at its new website.

State Farm Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of State Farm, launched in 2018 with a $100 million investment commitment and has already provided funding to nine companies.

Armed with intuition and lots of data, State Farm Ventures scouts like Aaron Chan navigate Silicon Valley in search of the start-ups with the greatest disruptive potential. They are looking for tech companies that can help us help you – our customers.

“When startups