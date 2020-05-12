CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm Venture Capital Arm Looks for Start-Ups to Fund

State Farm Venture Capital Arm Looks for Start-Ups to Fund

By Leave a Comment

State Farm Ventures highlighted its search for disruptive technologies that would benefit State Farm Policy holders and has added the ability to pitch ideas at its new website.

State Farm Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of State Farm, launched in 2018 with a $100 million investment commitment and has already provided funding to nine companies.

State Farm Ventures Investment FocusArmed with intuition and lots of data, State Farm Ventures scouts like Aaron Chan navigate Silicon Valley in search of the start-ups with the greatest disruptive potential. They are looking for tech companies that can help us help you – our customers.

 “When startups

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey