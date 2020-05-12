Fisher Auto Parts Opens New Distribution Center in Kentucky

Fisher Auto Parts announced the purchase and partial construction of a 420,000 sq. ft. automated distribution center in Walton, Ky. The facility is fully operational and will service up to 250 stores from the 26 acre location.

Herb Godschalk, president of Fisher Auto Parts said, “We believe in the adage that no matter what our lot in life, we should build something on it. While there are much larger competitors, due to the highly capable team that we are honored to work with, we can be proud of our past results. We are especially grateful during these challenging times to