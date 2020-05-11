Ryan Bruno Appointed President and CEO of CSN Collision Centres

CSN Collision Centres, announced the role of President & CEO now belongs to Ryan Bruno. After joining CSN two years ago as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Bruno will now lead the Canada-based collision repair network.

Since 2018 Ryan has been responsible for CSN’s financial and strategic direction, an area of expertise he cultivated from previous roles at TD Securities, the Bank of Canada, and Economical Insurance. His background in financial analysis, economic analysis, and business strategy make him an incredibly valuable asset to CSN at a time