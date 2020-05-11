CollisionWeek

Automakers and Parts Suppliers Can Resume Production in Michigan Today

Ford announces parts depots resume full operations today, production plants coming online May 18.

Good news for collision repair facility operators experiencing parts shortages as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on May 7 that will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s auto companies, to resume work today as part of her MI Safe Start Plan. 

Ford announced that it is targeting a phased restart for its North America operations beginning May 18.

 “This is good news for our state, our businesses, and our working families,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but

