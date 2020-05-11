ASE to Resume Testing May 18

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) will begin to resume testing on May 18 in selected areas of the country with test-center availability and lifted stay-at-home orders, it was announced today by Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

“As always, our overriding priority remains the health and safety of automotive service professionals and their families. We are reinstituting ASE testing in select areas of the country to help those who want to earn or renew their credentials, said Zilke. “We are working diligently with our test-center partner Prometric to ensure that testing is conducted in a safe manner,