LKQ Corporation Files Lawsuit Against General Motors Seeking to Have Collision Repair Part Design Patents Ruled Invalid

Federal lawsuit alleges vehicle manufacturer is seeking to undermine aftermarket parts supplier’s business relationships and seeks to change license agreement terms.

LKQ Corporation filed a lawsuit in an Illinois Federal Court seeking a judgment against General Motors over the infringement and validity of collision repair part design patents. The lawsuit, LKQ Corporation and Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. v. General Motors Company and GM Global Technology Operations, LLC, was filed May 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

LKQ’s complaint alleges that even though it has a license agreement to sell its own versions of