CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / LKQ Corporation Files Lawsuit Against General Motors Seeking to Have Collision Repair Part Design Patents Ruled Invalid

LKQ Corporation Files Lawsuit Against General Motors Seeking to Have Collision Repair Part Design Patents Ruled Invalid

By Leave a Comment

Federal lawsuit alleges vehicle manufacturer is seeking to undermine aftermarket parts supplier’s business relationships and seeks to change license agreement terms.

LKQ Corporation filed a lawsuit in an Illinois Federal Court seeking a judgment against General Motors over the infringement and validity of collision repair part design patents. The lawsuit, LKQ Corporation and Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. v. General Motors Company and GM Global Technology Operations, LLC, was filed May 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

LKQ’s complaint alleges that even though it has a license agreement to sell its own versions of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey