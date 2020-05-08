Gas Consumption Jumped Over 13% Last Week

Government statistics showed dramatic improvements as states began reopening, but weekly consumption is still significantly below mid-March levels.

There is more good news on the state of economic activity as for the second straight week, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption increased by more than 10% over the previous week. For the week ending May 1, gasoline consumption was up 13.7% compared to the previous week. Data from the EIA for the previous week ending April 24 also showed gasoline consumption was up 10.3%.

The substantial increases over the past two weeks expand upon the