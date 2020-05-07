CollisionWeek

Tokio Marine to Use Tractable AI for Auto Insurance Claims in Japan

Tokio Marine will use Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) solution that employs computer vision to look at photos of vehicle damage to process auto damage claims across its insurance operations in Japan.

Tractable logoAccording to the announcement, Tokio Marine will use the AI to understand the full range of repair decisions available to it, including recommended repair, paint, and blend operations, as well as the labor hours required for collision repair.

It’s the first time that a major Japanese insurer has deployed an AI auto damage assessment solution into the claims process.

Tokio Marine has worked with Tractable since 2018, with the

