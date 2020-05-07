Property/Casualty Insurers Report Solid Results in 2019

Industry expected to face challenges this year due to COVID-19.

The private U.S. property/casualty insurance industry had solid results in 2019, with increases in net income, underwriting gains, and policyholders’ surplus, but faces considerable challenges in 2020 as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic unfold, according to Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), a data analytics provider, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

Net income after taxes rose to $61.4 billion in 2019 from $59.6 billion in 2018. Net underwriting gains increased to $3.7 billion, after $0.2 billion of net underwriting losses a year earlier, due in part to high catastrophe losses