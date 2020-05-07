CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Reports Revenue Up 2.6% in First Quarter

IAA Reports Revenue Up 2.6% in First Quarter

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) reported consolidated revenues increased 2.6% to $366.6 million from $357.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 that ended March 29. First quarter revenue includes $2.4 million of revenue from DDI, which was acquired on July 31, 2019.

Insurance Auto Auctions logoForeign currency movements had a negative impact of $0.4 million on revenue for the quarter. Excluding the impact of these items, organic revenue increased 2.1% to $364.6 million, consisting of lower volumes of approximately 1.2% and higher revenue per vehicle of approximately 3.3%. Total purchased vehicle revenue increased by $0.1 million, or 0.3%, to $32.6 million, compared to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey