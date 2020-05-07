IAA Reports Revenue Up 2.6% in First Quarter

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) reported consolidated revenues increased 2.6% to $366.6 million from $357.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 that ended March 29. First quarter revenue includes $2.4 million of revenue from DDI, which was acquired on July 31, 2019.

Foreign currency movements had a negative impact of $0.4 million on revenue for the quarter. Excluding the impact of these items, organic revenue increased 2.1% to $364.6 million, consisting of lower volumes of approximately 1.2% and higher revenue per vehicle of approximately 3.3%. Total purchased vehicle revenue increased by $0.1 million, or 0.3%, to $32.6 million, compared to