Clearcover Partners with Snapsheet for Claims Management Platform

Snapsheet announced a new strategic partnership with Clearcover, an auto insurance startup. The collaboration between the two Chicago-based insurtech companies integrates Snapsheet’s claims management software to power Clearcover’s approach to auto insurance.

Snapsheet’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims management platform provides engagement tools from electronic first notice of loss (eFNOL) to directly depositing payments into customers’ bank accounts. Snapsheet has digitized every step of the process to deliver faster, better experiences for all parties involved.

“We’re proud to support Clearcover in bringing a touchless, automated claims experience to their customers and key stakeholders,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. “This