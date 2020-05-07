CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / I-CAR Provides Update on Operations

I-CAR Provides Update on Operations

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) provided an update on its operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the suspension of its live training and welding certification programs.

In a nearly hour long presentation using YouTube Live yesterday afternoon, embedded below, John Van Alstyne shared the organization’s status, its continuing COVID-19 relief measures, updated training delivery plans, Gold Class and Platinum Individual renewal extension plans and other information.

 

 “All of us across the industry have been living in a very different world for the past two months and will be for the foreseeable future,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey