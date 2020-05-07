I-CAR Provides Update on Operations

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) provided an update on its operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the suspension of its live training and welding certification programs.

In a nearly hour long presentation using YouTube Live yesterday afternoon, embedded below, John Van Alstyne shared the organization’s status, its continuing COVID-19 relief measures, updated training delivery plans, Gold Class and Platinum Individual renewal extension plans and other information.

“All of us across the industry have been living in a very different world for the past two months and will be for the foreseeable future,”