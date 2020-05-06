CollisionWeek

September Automechanika Frankfurt Event Postponed Until Next Year

The bienniel event in Germany will now be held from September 14-18, 2021.

Messe Frankfurt announced that due to conditions resulting from the corona pandemic and measures taken to stem its spread, the organization along with its customers, partners and supporting associations have agreed to postpone the Automechanika Frankfurt event that was originally scheduled to take place from September 8-12, 2020.

Automechanika Frankfurt, the international industry gathering for the automotive aftermarket, has been rescheduled to September 14-18, 2021. Automechanika Frankfurt will then resume its biennial rotation – the event will now be taking place in odd-numbered years.

Detlef Braun, Member

