Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Calls for Commercial Auto Insurance Premium Discounts

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has called upon commercial vehicle insurers to review their Louisiana policies and consider returning a percentage of premium to policyholders whose businesses have been impacted by the stay at home orders put in place as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Following these emergency declarations, many commercial fleet operators are seeing significantly fewer miles driven and as a result, a reduction in the frequency of accidents and claims exposure to their insurers.

Numerous auto insurers have offered premium credits and refunds for private passenger auto insurance customers as stay-at-home orders have reduced driving