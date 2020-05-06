CollisionWeek

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Calls for Commercial Auto Insurance Premium Discounts

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has called upon commercial vehicle insurers to review their Louisiana policies and consider returning a percentage of premium to policyholders whose businesses have been impacted by the stay at home orders put in place as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Following these emergency declarations, many commercial fleet operators are seeing significantly fewer miles driven and as a result, a reduction in the frequency of accidents and claims exposure to their insurers.

Jim Donelon

Numerous auto insurers have offered premium credits and refunds for private passenger auto insurance customers as stay-at-home orders have reduced driving

