Axalta Reports First Quarter Sales Down Due to COVID-19 Impact on Demand

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced net sales of $983.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31. Sales decreased 12.1% year-over-year, including a 2.1% negative foreign currency impact and negative 1.5% year-over-year impact from the sale of a China JV interest in Q2 2019.

Constant currency organic net sales decreased 8.5% in the period, driven by 10.3% lower volumes offset partly by 1.8% higher average price and product mix from all regions and both segments. Transportation Coatings saw price and product mix stability versus the prior year, while Performance Coatings posted low single digit price and product mix improvement.