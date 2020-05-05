Traffic Volume Improved Week Ending May 1

The latest connected vehicle traffic volume data indicates that traffic volume increased again last week.

According to the latest INRIX U.S. National Traffic Volume Synopsis covering the week of April 25 through May 1, travel continued to rebound, particularly personal travel. Nationwide personal travel improved levels last seen on Wednesday, March 25th, over five weeks ago. Personal travel last week was down 36% compared to the February 22-28 control week.

Last week’s result is up five percentage points from the 41% decrease recorded the previous week. Travel has been increasing daily since April 15.

The chart below shows the relative