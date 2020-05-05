NFIB Urges SBA to Make Changes in PPP Loan Program to Benefit Small Businesses

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) made several recommendations to the United States Small Business Administration and United States Department of the Treasury to ensure that the Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans work as Congress intended for small businesses.

In a letter to the Treasury Department and the Small Business Association this week, NFIB requested prompt guidance on loan forgiveness for the PPP that provides maximum flexibility for small business owners.

In addition, NFIB’s comments to SBA’s PPP guidance recommended changes in the following eight key areas: