CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Carolinas Collision Association Pledges Support for Collision Repair Schools

Carolinas Collision Association Pledges Support for Collision Repair Schools

By Leave a Comment

The Carolinas Collision Association has pledged to raise $250,000 in in-kind, product donations to support North Carolina and South Carolina high school and college collision repair schools and technical programs over the summer through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). These donations, tax-deductible through CREF, include spare parts (fenders, bumper covers, etc), tools, equipment, paint, consumables, and other types of items that will assist instructors who face limiting program budgets. Donations will be collected and organized over the summer to then be distributed to the collision programs when they return for the fall school semester.

Carolinas Collision Association logoCarolinas Collision Association Executive Director

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey