Carolinas Collision Association Pledges Support for Collision Repair Schools

The Carolinas Collision Association has pledged to raise $250,000 in in-kind, product donations to support North Carolina and South Carolina high school and college collision repair schools and technical programs over the summer through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). These donations, tax-deductible through CREF, include spare parts (fenders, bumper covers, etc), tools, equipment, paint, consumables, and other types of items that will assist instructors who face limiting program budgets. Donations will be collected and organized over the summer to then be distributed to the collision programs when they return for the fall school semester.

