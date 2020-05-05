Beth Rutter Named Director Industry and Customer Engagement, North America for Tradiebot Industries

Tradiebot Industries, the Australia-based immersive technology software company, announced the appointment of Beth Rutter to lead the company’s expansion into the North American market. Rutter brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the collision repair industry to her new role as Director of Industry and Customer Engagement, North America.

Tradiebot has has developed virtual reality programs to help train entry-level refinish technicians, as well as augmented reality technical information systems and a robotic 3-D printing headlight Repairbot.

“I’m energized by the opportunity to join Tradiebot during this crucial moment in our industry. The prevalence of Advanced Driver Assist Systems,