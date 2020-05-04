USAA CEO Reports Slight Uptick in Accidents After Being Down 40-50%

Insurer will return additional funds to policyholders as pandemic response continues to impact driving and accident frequency.

Last week, USAA announced it would return an additional $280 million to its auto policyholders given continued declines in driving and accidents. In an interview on CNBC this morning, Wayne Peacock, USAA CEO explained that the normal data they use to determine crash rates and costs doesn’t apply during the pandemic.

“I think what’s interesting right now is that all of the data you use to determine how often folks would crash and how much those crashes would cost are thrown out the