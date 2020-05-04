SCA Provides Free COVID-19 PPE Appraiser Safety Kits

In the interest of safety for its nearly 800 franchise and network appraisers, SCA appraisal has begun delivering complimentary COVID-19 PPE directly to field appraisers as an effort to mitigate potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Appraiser Safety Kit contains a number of PPE and disinfectant items including: facial masks, protectant gloves and disinfectant spray that meets and exceeds CDC recommendations for the prevention of the COVID-19 virus; more commonly known as Coronavirus.

“As an essential service, the entire national SCA network of appraisers has demonstrated a commitment to their craft over the past weeks by appraising tens of thousands of damaged vehicles across the country in an efficient, safe and health-conscious fashion,” said Tim Davis, Jr., president of SCA Appraisal. “They have gone above and beyond in respect to their commitment to localized vehicle appraisal and respect for not only their own, but also policyholder and vehicle owner safety. This is but a modest commitment on our part to aid and assist what we believe to be the best appraisal network in the country.”, Davis continues.

“At a time when other independent appraisal companies have raised rates or eliminated complimentary miles to boost profits in these trying times, SCA has remained true to the commitments it has made for 40 consecutive years in business,” ssai Jon Gironda, COO of SCA Appraisal. “Our clients can expect fair rates, at least 25 complimentary miles, industry-proven appraisal results by professional and safety conscious appraisers.”

SCA has begun to pro-actively send out the Appraiser Safety Kits to its franchise and network. Other qualified independent appraisers can also request their complimentary kit by visiting SCA’s dedicated website.