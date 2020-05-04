Nationwide Acquires Renewal Rights for United Fire & Casualty Company Personal Lines Business

United Fire & Casualty Company (UFG) and Nationwide have entered into a renewal rights agreement for UFG’s personal lines business, providing UFG’s independent insurance agents with the opportunity to transfer personal lines policies to Nationwide beginning in the third quarter of 2020, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

As part of this agreement, Nationwide will offer contracts to nearly all UFG personal lines agents across the country they aren’t currently doing business with.

Both companies are focused on creating a seamless transition for policyholders and agents. To ensure no lapse in coverage to policyholders, Nationwide will offer replacement