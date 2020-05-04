CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Nationwide Acquires Renewal Rights for United Fire & Casualty Company Personal Lines Business

Nationwide Acquires Renewal Rights for United Fire & Casualty Company Personal Lines Business

By Leave a Comment

United Fire & Casualty Company (UFG) and Nationwide have entered into a renewal rights agreement for UFG’s personal lines business, providing UFG’s independent insurance agents with the opportunity to transfer personal lines policies to Nationwide beginning in the third quarter of 2020, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

nationwideAs part of this agreement, Nationwide will offer contracts to nearly all UFG personal lines agents across the country they aren’t currently doing business with.

Both companies are focused on creating a seamless transition for policyholders and agents. To ensure no lapse in coverage to policyholders, Nationwide will offer replacement

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey