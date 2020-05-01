Traffic Volume and Gas Consumption Increased Last Week

Connected car traffic volume and government gasoline statistics continued to improve as states start reopening process.

Data from both INRIX on traffic volume and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) point towards an increase in traffic for the week ending April 24. Last week, we reported that both gasoline consumption and traffic volume appeared to be stabilizing after weeks of declines as a result of stay-at-home orders implemented across the country.

Data from the EIA through April 24 showed gasoline consumption showed a substantial percentage increase for the second week in a row after being up slightly the week for