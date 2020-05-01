CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Traffic Volume and Gas Consumption Increased Last Week

Traffic Volume and Gas Consumption Increased Last Week

By Leave a Comment

Connected car traffic volume and government gasoline statistics continued to improve as states start reopening process.

Data from both INRIX on traffic volume and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) point towards an increase in traffic for the week ending April 24. Last week, we reported that both gasoline consumption and traffic volume appeared to be stabilizing after weeks of declines as a result of stay-at-home orders implemented across the country.

Data from the EIA through April 24 showed gasoline consumption showed a substantial percentage increase for the second week in a row after being up slightly the week for

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey