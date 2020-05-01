CollisionWeek

MITCHCO Collision Repair Acquires New Location in Florida

MITCHCO Collision Repair, a Florida based MSO, announces it acquired Oliver’s Auto Body in Melbourne, Fla. The business was formed in 1985 by Oliver Mertens, and his brother Thomas took the reins in 2013.

MITCHCO Collision Repair logoDave Mitchell, President and CEO of MITCHCO said, “We are happy to have had the opportunity to acquire such a quality business, and we are excited to see the location continue to thrive”.

The space coast region has many well run dealers groups, large and small MSOs, as well as great independent shops. However the area still has the need for additional quality collision repair centers.

