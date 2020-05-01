Independent Auto Damage Appraisers Association Launches Certification Program

The Independent Auto Damage Appraisers Association (IADA) announced the launch of its new IADA Appraiser Certification Program.

Not just a certificate for completing a certain number of courses, this program judges if an appraiser has the professionalism, experience, mastery, and dedication to be counted among the most skilled appraisal professionals in the world.

Three certification levels are available. At level one, the Professional Certification shows that an appraiser is an experienced and educated professional who is committed to excellence. Holders of the level two Expert Certification show the world that they are industry veterans ready to handle anything the job