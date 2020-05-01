Auto Care Association Signs Letter Urging President Trump to Delay All Import Duties

The Auto Care Association joined hundreds of businesses and associations in the Americans for Free Trade coalition, signing on to a letter urging President Trump to delay the collection of all duties and fees on imports for March through June 2020. While thanking the president for his leadership on delaying payment of certain taxes to help businesses with liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter also asks President Trump to expand the current program—which only covers a limited set of duties on imports for March and April—by extending the period for another two months and including all duties and fees