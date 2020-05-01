ASA May 6 Webinar Examines Repair Industry Challenges with COVID-19

Understanding the challenges the auto repair industry is facing with COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) is holding a free one-hour, online Virtual Industry Professional Forum at Noon (EDT) on Wednesday, May 6.

Registration for the event is available online.

According to Ray Fisher, ASA President and Executive Director, the discussion will include:

A review of results from the ASA Stimulus & Business (S&B) Surveys collected Wednesday, April 22.

Information will include: The percentage of people who applied for Payroll Protection Program (PPP), the percentage of people who were approved for PPP, and the percentage of people who were funded for PPP. The percentage of people who applied for Emergency Injury & Disaster Loan (EIDL), the percentage of people who were approved for EIDL, and the percentage of people who were funded for EIDL.

Review of your concerns noted in the S&B surveys, what has happened since, additional availabilities, and other tips.

Current trends of the impact COVID-19 has had on the repair industry at the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter.

Sharing common concerns and questions for discussion. We will also provide available answers to date.

An update from ASA’s Washington, D.C. office of: What’s happened since the survey closed, What to expect from the additional funding since, Discussion on what may happen this summer, and New issues that have arisen since.



After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

A large “virtual room” has been reserved because of anticipated interest. Members and non-members who responded to the ASA Stimulus & Business Surveys will be allowed to register first, then registration will be opened to the public 48 hours later for any remaining “seats” available.