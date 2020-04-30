New Vehicle Sales Continue Downward Slide in April

Edmunds forecasts April will be the worst auto sales month in at least 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As can be expected given the number of dealership sales department closures due to being deemed non-essential businesses, Edmunds say that April will be a record down month for the auto industry due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company is forecasting that 633,260 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 7.7 million. This reflects a 52.5% decrease in sales from April 2019, and a 36.6% decrease from
