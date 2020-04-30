Nationwide to Close Offices in Five States in Permanent Shift in Workplace and Work-from-Home Strategy

Employees at five locations in the U.S. will shift to work-at-home permanently.

Nationwide announced a plan to permanently transition to a hybrid operating model where staff will be primarily working-from-office in four main corporate campuses and working-from-home in most other locations.

“We’ve been investing in our technological capabilities for years, and those investments really paid off when we needed to transition quickly to a 98 percent work-from-home model,” said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker. “Our associates and our technology team have proven to us that we can serve our members and partners with extraordinary care with a large portion of