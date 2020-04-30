LKQ Reports First Quarter Revenue Down Versus Prior Year on Coronavirus Impact

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today announced revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.0 billion, a decrease of 3.2% as compared to $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, parts and services organic revenue decreased 3.5% and 4.7% on a per day basis.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $146 million as compared to $98 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 49% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $176 million, which was flat as compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings