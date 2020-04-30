Gulf States Toyota Selects CCC for Collision Repair Parts Marketing Program

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced today that Gulf States Toyota, Inc. will leverage CCC Promote technology to provide its dealers with a new marketing solution to price and promote parts to thousands of collision repair facilities while estimates are being written.

CCC Promote is powered by the CCC ONE platform used by 25,000 repairers and processing 24 million estimates annually. The real-time integration will provide participating Gulf States Toyota dealers with an new channel to expand the promotional pricing of Toyota parts. Gulf States Toyota serves 158 independent Toyota dealerships in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

“Now more