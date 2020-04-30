CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Gulf States Toyota Selects CCC for Collision Repair Parts Marketing Program

Gulf States Toyota Selects CCC for Collision Repair Parts Marketing Program

By Leave a Comment

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced today that Gulf States Toyota, Inc. will leverage CCC Promote technology to provide its dealers with a new marketing solution to price and promote parts to thousands of collision repair facilities while estimates are being written.

CCC Promote is powered by the CCC ONE platform used by 25,000 repairers and processing 24 million estimates annually. The real-time integration will provide participating Gulf States Toyota dealers with an new channel to expand the promotional pricing of Toyota parts. Gulf States Toyota serves 158 independent Toyota dealerships in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.   

 “Now more

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey