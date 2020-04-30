CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta to Expand Waterborne Production in China

Axalta to Expand Waterborne Production in China

By Leave a Comment

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) broke ground on the newest phase of its Jiading plant in Shanghai, China to expand its waterborne coatings capacity in the country. Expected to be operational by early 2021, this expanded facility will position Axalta to meet rising demand for sustainable coatings from automotive and industrial customers across southern and eastern China.

Willie Wu, Axalta’s Greater China President (3rd from left); Victor Wang, Axalta’s Vice President of Greater China Operations and Supply Chain (1st from left) and officials from the Jiading Industrial Zone broke ground for Axalta’s Jiading plant expansion.

“This investment into waterborne coatings production is vital

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey