Axalta to Expand Waterborne Production in China

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) broke ground on the newest phase of its Jiading plant in Shanghai, China to expand its waterborne coatings capacity in the country. Expected to be operational by early 2021, this expanded facility will position Axalta to meet rising demand for sustainable coatings from automotive and industrial customers across southern and eastern China.
