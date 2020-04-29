CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PPG Reports Lower First Quarter Sales as Pandemic Impacts Results

PPG Reports Lower First Quarter Sales as Pandemic Impacts Results

By Leave a Comment

PPG (NYSE:PPG) reported first quarter 2020 net sales of about $3.4 billion, down approximately 7% versus the prior year. Selling prices increased more than 1%. Sales volumes were down 8% versus the prior year, in aggregate, including an estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic of $225 million, or about 6%. Unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by more than 2%, or about $75 million, and acquisition-related sales, net of divestitures, added about 2% to sales growth.

PPG logoAccording to the company, net sales for automotive refinish coatings were down a low-teen-percentage as higher selling prices and acquisition-related sales were more

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey