NJM Insurance Commits $400,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

NJM Insurance Group, the property and casualty insurer in the Mid-Atlantic region, has committed over $400,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts to assist families, businesses, and communities impacted by the pandemic. The funding will go toward non-profits serving essential needs, health care providers, emergency responders and coordinated statewide efforts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Community support and corporate giving are essential in times of challenge and uncertainty” said Mitch Livingston, NJM President and CEO. “Our commitment to these relief efforts is rooted in NJM’s core principles. During this very difficult time we will remain true to our pledge to support the communities we are privileged to serve.”

As part of its commitment, NJM will provide support to area non-profits in New Jersey and Pennsylvania that bridge gaps in essential areas, including technology needs, and food and shelter for children and families. The funds will also go to small business relief and recovery efforts, including to the statewide New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, to support efforts to address the complex medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19.

In addition to financial contributions, NJM has donated 15,000 personal protective equipment items to area frontline health care providers and emergency responders, and is providing warehouse space to Mercer Street Friends, enabling the expansion of the non-profit’s essential food bank operations in Mercer County, New Jersey.

“Our communities are fortunate to have so many organizations that are making a positive impact at a time of unprecedented hardship for so many,” said Livingston. “NJM is proud to support these organizations and we are sincerely grateful for their efforts.”