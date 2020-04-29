Boyd Group Reports First Quarter Results Up 12.5% Versus 2019

Same store sales decreased 1.5%. Company raises CA$200 million to fund future acquisitions and improve balance sheet.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced its preliminary first quarter financial results and that it raised approximately CA$200 million ($143.6 million) through a bought deal share issuance under an agreement with CIBC Capital Markets, Cormark Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs and National Bank Financial Inc., acting as co-leads and joint book runners. The underwriters purchased 1,100,000 common shares at a price of CA$183.00.

According to the company the funds raised will be used for potential future acquisitions after the COVID-19 crisis subsides, as well