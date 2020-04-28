Virginia Governor Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation

The Automotive Service Association reports that after efforts earlier this year to eliminate the state’s motor vehicle safety inspection program, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) has signed a bill that keeps safety inspection programs in place in the state.

House Bill (HB) 1414 states, “Motor vehicles, trailers, and semitrailers required to be inspected pursuant to the provisions of § 46.2-1157 shall be reinspected within 12 months of the month of the first inspection and at least once every 12 months thereafter.”

ASA has been a longtime advocate of state vehicle safety inspections and believes these programs prove to benefit the