CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Virginia Governor Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation

Virginia Governor Signs Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Legislation

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association reports that after efforts earlier this year to eliminate the state’s motor vehicle safety inspection program, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) has signed a bill that keeps safety inspection programs in place in the state.

Automotive Service Association logoHouse Bill (HB) 1414 states, “Motor vehicles, trailers, and semitrailers required to be inspected pursuant to the provisions of § 46.2-1157 shall be reinspected within 12 months of the month of the first inspection and at least once every 12 months thereafter.”

ASA has been a longtime advocate of state vehicle safety inspections and believes these programs prove to benefit the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey